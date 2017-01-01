KGUN
Weather
Traffic
All Sections
Weather
+
Weather Center
7 Day
Radar Maps
Travel Forecast
Storm Shield
Weather Alerts
Traffic
News
+
Local
State
National
National Politics
World
Border Watch
DMAFB
Education
Investigative
Democracy 2016
Tech
Submit News Tips
Sports
Lifestyle
+
Baby on Board
Watercooler
CMA Awards
Holiday Prep
Food
Spelling Bee
Simplemost
Health
Breast Cancer Awareness
Money
+
Shop Smart
Dont Waste Your Money
Financial Fitness
Videos
+
Live Video
KGUN9 On YouTube
KGUN9 On Roku
Photo Galleries
+
Guy Atchley's Arizona
Community News
+
Community Partner Program
Community Calendar
Entertainment
+
TV Listings
Good Morning America
The Morning Blend
Live With Kelly
The View
The Chew
HARRY
Ellen
20/20
Watch ABC
About Us
+
The KGUN 9 Team
Contests
You Ask, We Investigate
Advertise with Us
Technical Support
Jobs
Contact Us
Support
Current
53°
Cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 54°
LO: 41°
HI: 60°
LO: 38°
HI: 64°
LO: 40°
Weather
Sign In
+
Newsletters
Sign Out
+
Manage Email Preferences
Sheriff Arpaio sends 'final" news release as he leave office
The Associated Press
8:28 PM, Dec 31, 2016
Share Article
Getty Images
Image copyright 2015 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Show Caption
Hide Caption
Previous
Next
PHOENIX (AP) - Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio has issued what his staff calls his "final" news release as he prepares to leave office after 24 years.
Saturday's release says "Sheriff Joe would like to thank the citizens of Maricopa County and those around the country for their support of an unprecedented 24 years as Sheriff of Maricopa County."
Arpaio is also quoted as saying it has been an honor to serve the people of Maricopa County and although he will no longer be sheriff he will still be around.
The release ends with a Happy New Year salute from Arpaio.
The media-savvy 84-year-old lawman lost his bid for a seventh term in office to retired Phoenix Police Sgt. Paul Penzone in November.
Penzone officially assumes the office at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday.
Share Article
A
Share
A
A
A
Share Article
Read Full Story