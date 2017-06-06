TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Democratic state Sen. Steve Farley is formally entering the race to knock Republican Gov. Doug Ducey out of office next year.

The Democratic State Senator made the formal announcement at the Arizona Inn Monday afternoon.

He was joined by one of his first mentors, Congresswoman Ann Kirkpatrick.

Farley has made no secret of his intent to join the race to knock Republican Governor Doug Ducey out of office next year.

His office says if he becomes Arizona's next governor, he plans on standing up for jobs, education and middle-class families.

Farley joins Arizona State Professor David Garcia and political unknown Noah Dyer in the race for the Democratic nomination for governor.

Governor Ducey is currently unopposed in the Republican primary and he's eligible to run for re-election to a second term and is widely expected to, however, he hasn't announced his 2018 plans yet.

The 2018 Arizona Gubernatorial Election will take place on November 6, 2018.