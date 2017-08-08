SAVING WITH $AM: Instacart offers grocery delivery

Phil Villarreal
7:03 AM, Aug 8, 2017
A grocery delivery business offers savings and convenience to shoppers.

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A grocery delivery business offers savings and convenience to shoppers.

Good Morning Tucson anchor Samantha Cortese reports Instacart offers same-day delivery -- sometimes within an hour -- from stores such as Basha's, Whole Foods, Petco, Costco, Fry's, CVS and Natural Grocers.

The service reaches more than 330,000 households nationwide.

You log in, select your items and choose a delivery window as far as a week in advance.

First-time users can use the code "HI-TUCSON" at checkout to get $20 off an order of $35 or more, plus a free first-time delivery.

