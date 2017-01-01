Road to Mt. Lemmon reopened

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - As of 1:45 p.m. on Sunday the road to Mount Lemmon has been reopened, according to the Pima County road conditions hotline.

Mt. Lemmon Hwy is open to all. For the most up-to-date info please call the Pima County Road Conditions Hotline at 547-7510. — Pima County Sheriff (@PimaSheriff) January 1, 2017

The road was closed since 10:30 a.m. due to weather conditions.

For more information on road closures, call the hotline at 520-547-7510.