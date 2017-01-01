Road to Mt. Lemmon reopened

Seth Pines
11:53 AM, Jan 1, 2017
3 hours ago
TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - As of 1:45 p.m. on Sunday the road to Mount Lemmon has been reopened, according to the Pima County road conditions hotline. 

 

 

The road was closed since 10:30 a.m. due to weather conditions. 

For more information on road closures, call the hotline at 520-547-7510. 

