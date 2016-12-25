TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - The highway to Mount Lemmon is back open to the public for drivers with four-wheel drive, according to the county's road condition hotline.

Check out the line of cars trying to get up to see the #Snow! @kgun9 #AZwx pic.twitter.com/kioeTv3rBS — Max Darrow (@MaxDarrowKGUN) December 25, 2016

Road to Mt. Lemmon open to 4WD vehicles, still lots of cars parked on side of road, getting turned around. @kgun9 #Azwx pic.twitter.com/B6uK7Ea8rU — Max Darrow (@MaxDarrowKGUN) December 25, 2016

Authorities say the highway was closed because of ice.

Road up to Mt. Lemmon is closed, they tell me too much ice. They hope for it to open tomorrow. Tons of snow on the mtns though! @kgun9 #azwx pic.twitter.com/qlKiT8Zjdr — Max Darrow (@MaxDarrowKGUN) December 25, 2016

To check for updates on road conditions in the area, call the Pima County Sheriff's Department hotline at 520-547-7510.