Road to Mount Lemmon open to drivers with 4WD

Seth Pines
1:33 PM, Dec 25, 2016
3:36 PM, Dec 25, 2016
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - The highway to Mount Lemmon is back open to the public for drivers with four-wheel drive, according to the county's road condition hotline. 

 

 

 

 

Authorities say the highway was closed because of ice.

 

 

To check for updates on road conditions in the area, call the Pima County Sheriff's Department hotline at 520-547-7510.

 

