Rising temperatures activate 'Operation Chill Out'

'Operation Chill Out' will be activated on days where the official temperature in Tucson reaches 102 degrees or above.
On those days, The Salvation Army will be at De Anza Park at Speedway Boulevard and North Stone Avenue, as well as Santa Rita Park at 22nd Street and Fourth Avenue to hand out bottled water, sunscreen, hats, and umbrellas.
Would you like to help those who can't escape the heat? Donations are always welcome.
Unopened bottled water
Sunscreen
Lip balm
Hats
Umbrellas
Sunglasses
Light-colored clothing
Donations can be dropped off at The Salvation Army Hospitality House at 1002 N. Main Ave. or any Naughton’s Plumbing location. Monetary donations can be made by calling (520) 622-5411.
The Salvation Army is looking for volunteers to help hand out items at the parks to cover more ground. Those interested in volunteering can call (520) 795-9671.