City of Tucson says streetcars spur city growth

Tucson streetcars have been a catalyst for the city says Transportation administrator Shellie Ginn.

Whether you're riding the streetcars to work or school - Ginn says, you're staying "connected"

The streetcars give riders the ability to zip through five districts around town, which include: The University of Arizona, Fourth Avenue, Main Gate Square, Downtown Tucson, and the Mercado District.

Shellie says if the streetcars weren't in town, "it would have been very difficult to walk so now we have a better chance to ride to five districts in 30 minutes."

Students make up nearly 60% of ridership which allows students at the University of Arizona to go from housing units to any destination on the line.

Students aren't the only people taking advantage of the streetcars. Ginn says, "People who work in the Downtown, visitors, and families." Adding, "We have a lot of tourists that come down and ride the street cars."

There are a total of eight street cars and six actively running on the line, daily.

Ginn adds by downloading the app "GoTucson" a rider can add money to ride the streetcars.

