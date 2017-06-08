Rescuers save fallen climber in Grand Canyon National Park

PAGE, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say they rescued a solo climber in Grand Canyon National Park after he fell about 200 feet while looking for future climbing locations.

Coconino Sheriff's Office officials say in a statement a 33-year-old man fell in the park while climbing Tuesday and suffered severe injuries.

They say that incident is just one of multiple search and rescue operations over the last few days. Another rescue crew saved a 15-year-old girl Wednesday after she crashed her bike over the edge of the Mogollon Rim and fell about 25 feet before landing on a ledge. She was treated and sent to Payson Hospital for a laceration to her head and other possible injuries.

Officials also rescued a lost woman hiking alone outside of Sedona that day along with a man who was hiking with his wife near Flagstaff.