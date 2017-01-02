TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - The Palo Verde Neighborhood Association is asking for any information from the public after a Terrier Mix was killed by a loose Brindle Pit Bull last Friday.

According to the neighborhood's newsletter, a PVNA neighbor was walking the Terrier Mix in the 3600 block of East Lee Street when the Pit Bull attacked.

Tucson police and Pima Animal Care Center are investigating the incident.

If you witnessed the attack or have any information you are asked to email paloverdena@gmail.com.