Police rescue dog from storm drain near Broadway and Craycroft

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A dog was rescued from a storm drain by Tucson Police officers earlier today.

The dog was found inside the drain near 5411 E. Williams near Broadway and Craycroft.

Some used their lunch to help lure the dog to safety.

The dog has no tags or identification so Pima Animal Control has the dog at their facility.

If you know who the dog belongs to call PAC at (520) 724-5900.

Tucson Police, Tucson Fire and local citizens helped with the rescue.