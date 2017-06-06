Police looking for Circle K armed robber

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - The Tucson Police Department is looking for a man suspected for robbing a Circle K in April.

Police say the man walked into the convenience store at 2 West Valencia and picked up several items before walking to the register.

At the register, the man put his hand in his jacket and implied he had a gun while demanding money from the clerk.

He was given an undisclosed amount of money and left on foot.

He was last seen walking toward apartments at 175 West Valencia.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man between 18 and 25 years old.

If you see him police say to call 911 or 88-CRIME.