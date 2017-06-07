Police investigating midtown homicide

Tucson police are investigating a homicide in Midtown after a stabbing was reported around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday night.

Police responded to an apartment complex near Grant and Country Club and found an adult male victim with obvious signs of trauma. They believe he was stabbed.

Tucson Fire Department transported the man to Banner UMC where he later died.

Police say the suspect ran off. They believe the stabbing was not random and that the victim and suspect knew each other.

Police are asking for the public's help. If you have any information on this incident, call 911 or 88-CRIME to remain anonymous.