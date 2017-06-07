Police investigating midtown homicide

Fair
Police investigating midtown murder near Grant & Country Club.
Tucson police are investigating a homicide in Midtown after a stabbing was reported around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday night.
Evidence markers line the walkway to the back of this apartment complex where @Tucson_Police say they found the victim. pic.twitter.com/TTpXpHqzZ5— Alexa Liacko (@AlexaLiacko) June 7, 2017
