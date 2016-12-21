Police investigating a suspicious death on the south side

Mac Colson
2:10 PM, Dec 20, 2016
6:27 PM, Dec 20, 2016

KGUN
TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Tucson Police is investigating a suspicious death on the south side.

Sgt. Kimberly Bay with TPD said the investigating is happening in the 300 block of W. Inez Dr. 

Just after 11:30 Tuesday morning, police responded to a shooting call.

Upon arrival, they found an adult female with obvious gunshot wound trauma. She was pronounced dead on scene.

An adult male called 911 to report the shooting. It is unclear whether he was there at the time of the shooting but he was there when officers arrived.

TPD says some things in the home seemed suspicious. 

It is unclear whether or not the gunshot wound was self-inflicted or homicide. Detectives will be investigating for the remainder of the day.

 

