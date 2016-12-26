Police clear southside bomb threat

Phil Villarreal
4:53 AM, Dec 26, 2016
Tucson police investigated a southside bomb threat Monday.  

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Tucson police cleared a southside bomb threat Monday.

Police closed the intersection of Velaska and Fontana during the investigation, which lasted about an hour.

 

