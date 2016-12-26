Police clear southside bomb threat

Clear
Tucson police investigated a southside bomb threat Monday.
TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Tucson police cleared a southside bomb threat Monday.
Police closed the intersection of Velaska and Fontana during the investigation, which lasted about an hour.
Vehicle was checked. Nothing was located. All clear given. Fontana/Valeska open.— Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) December 26, 2016
TPD working a bomb threat associated to a vehicle Valeska/Fontana. Intersection closed. No evacuations. Avoid the area as ofcs investigate pic.twitter.com/WX3w7Ugti6— Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) December 26, 2016
TPD working a bomb threat associated to a vehicle Valeska/Fontana. Intersection closed. No evacuations. Avoid the area as ofcs investigate pic.twitter.com/WX3w7Ugti6