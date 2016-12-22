Police find vehicle connected to Nico's armed robbery

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Tucson Police are investigating an armed robbery at a midtown Nico's.

According to Sgt. Pete Dugan, the call came in at 4:30 a.m. at the location at 2965 N. Campbell.

In a Facebook post Tuesday night, TPD says that three adult male employees were working inside when it happened. One of the employees exited the building in the back, and an unknown masked armed male approached him and led him back inside.

Officers say another masked man appeared, and the suspects restrained the employees and damaged the inside of the store. The men left with an undisclosed amount of money, TPD says.

One of the employees was assaulted and had minor injuries.

Detectives say the suspects fled in a stolen 2008 Chevrolet Silverado truck with 22 inch rims with an Arizona license plate reading AVZ7970. Police found the car Wednesday after it was spotted by a KGUN9 crew.