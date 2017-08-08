Police arrest Sierra Vista man for allegedly stabbing roommate

Fair
TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Sierra Vista police arrested a man for allegedly stabbing his two roommates.
Police say 64-year-old Rick Pastika stabbed his 57-year-old roommate multiple times Saturday night.
The men had a disagreement, and alcohol was a factor.
The victim was airlifted to Tucson for treatment and is now in stable condition.
Pastika was booked on a $500,000 bond into Pima Count Jail on attempted second degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and misconduct with weapons as a prohibited possessor.