TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Tucson police arrested a man suspected of breaking into an eastside home Tuesday.

According to Sgt. Kimberly Bay, a homeowner called police in the 7 a.m. hour, reporting he found a man inside his home in the 9000 block of East Lippia Street.

The suspect fled, and police tracked him down in the Kolb and Valencia area.

Charges are pending.