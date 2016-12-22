Police arrest gunman at westside mobile home park

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Tucson police arrested a gunman who allegedly defended his home against armed invaders who tried to steal items from his home.

According to Sgt. Pete Dugan, the call came in at 9:42 p.m. at Mountain Vista Mobile Home Park, 4545 S. Mission Road.

A homeowner said the men tried to get into his house, yelling at him to hand over items which he didn't have. He suffered minor injuries in a struggle that followed, and the man fired at the invaders as they drove away

Neighbors told police they saw the homeowner, a man, hiding things under his house after the incident. The TPD Gun Crime Task Force, which includes ATF agents, obtained a search warrant and found ammunition, cash and drugs under the home.

Police arrested the man on charges of possession of narcotics, possession of a gun during a narcotics offense, discharging a firearm recklessly and discharging a firearm at a residential structure.

Police continue to look for the invaders. The home invasion was targeted and not random, Dugan said.