Pinal Co. deputies and DPS rescue stranded hiker

SUPERIOR, Ariz. (KGUN9-TV) - Deputies from the Pinal County Sheriff's Office and the Department of Public Safety rescued a stranded hiker from Picket Post Mountain on Saturday, according to a news release.

Deputies say on Saturday at 2 p.m. a 24-year-old woman began hiking the mountain. During this time the weather worsened because of rain, hail and snow as she was nearing the top.

The hiker then became stranded.

Deputies were unable to get a helicopter to her location so they summoned a ground team to hike from the trailhead.

After two hours of hiking and crossing a running wash, the ground team was able to locate the stranded hiker.

She was immediately assessed and given dry clothing.

The ground team then determined the trail was too icy to descend safely with the hiker.

Deputies then contacted DPS Ranger Helicopter to extract the hiker along with the ground team.

At 9:30 p.m. the DPS Ranger was able to perform a "one skid" landing and was able to extract everyone off of the mountain.

The hiker then refused medical attention.