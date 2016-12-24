Pima Animal Care Center highlights a big 2016

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - 2016 proved to be a big year for the Pima Animal Care Center. The center launched a new pet support hotline, significantly increased it's rescue rate, and broke ground for a new facility.

"90% of the pets that come through our doors are leaving our shelter either with a new adopted family," Director of Development & Marketing Karen Hollish said. "Or they were lost and were returned to their owner, or with one of our rescue groups."

Multiple noteworthy saves this year. One of them involving 40 puppies getting rescued from a hoarding house at the end of the summer, including Roo, the puppy born with only two legs as a result of inbreeding. However, Hollish says all of Roo's "housemates" are now in new homes -- and Roo is at a foster home as she awaits another surgery.

However, thanks to a community-wide effort, Roo is now able to walk again.

"The community rallied around Roo and donated money for her to get a mobility cart," Hollish said. "So now Roo has a wheelchair and she's rolling."

At one point this summer, the shelter was overcrowded with more than 800 animals there at once. But now at the end of the year, they've cut that number in half, with just over 400 animals at the shelter.

A Christmas gift coming a few days early for PACC as well: a $2,500 donation from the Phi Delta Theta Fraternity at the University of Arizona. This donation, coming after a fundraiser the fraternity put on, designed to benefit the shelter and educate students about taking care of animals properly.

"We're over the moon," Hollish said. "That is some really impressive fundraising from a group of college students, we're really glad they chose our pets."

The next gift Hollish would like to see is one for the animals -- getting them into homes for the holiday season.

PACC will be releasing their "Top 10 Saves of 2016," over the next week or so. If you'd like to see those stories, click this link.