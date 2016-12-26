People enjoy a white Christmas up on Mt. Lemmon

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Though Tucson didn't have a White Christmas -- people didn't have to drive far to get a little taste of the snow. The road up to Mt. Lemmon was closed because of icy conditions until about 2:00 p.m., when vehicles with four-wheel drive were allowed up the mountain.
Many people up the mountain off the different pullouts spent their afternoon playing in the snow, taking pictures of the snow, and enjoying a chilly Christmas in the Catalinas.
One group of people decided to drive up the mountain on a spur the moment decision after they woke up and saw the snow-capped peaks. Two of the people in the group in town from San Diego. They explained the last thing they thought they'd have is a White Christmas.
"No, I didn't, I had no idea," Amanda Nettleton said. "We didn't really plan on coming up here," Leomar Alviz said. "It was just last minute, because we saw snow."