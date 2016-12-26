People enjoy a white Christmas up on Mt. Lemmon

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Though Tucson didn't have a White Christmas -- people didn't have to drive far to get a little taste of the snow. The road up to Mt. Lemmon was closed because of icy conditions until about 2:00 p.m., when vehicles with four-wheel drive were allowed up the mountain.

Road to Mt. Lemmon open to 4WD vehicles, still lots of cars parked on side of road, getting turned around. @kgun9 #Azwx pic.twitter.com/B6uK7Ea8rU — Max Darrow (@MaxDarrowKGUN) December 25, 2016

Many people up the mountain off the different pullouts spent their afternoon playing in the snow, taking pictures of the snow, and enjoying a chilly Christmas in the Catalinas.

One group of people decided to drive up the mountain on a spur the moment decision after they woke up and saw the snow-capped peaks. Two of the people in the group in town from San Diego. They explained the last thing they thought they'd have is a White Christmas.

"No, I didn't, I had no idea," Amanda Nettleton said. "We didn't really plan on coming up here," Leomar Alviz said. "It was just last minute, because we saw snow."

About 7,000 feet up on Mt. Lemmon - people are having fun and enjoying the #snow! I did miss it a bit I won't lie... #ForeverOrange @kgun9 pic.twitter.com/qnQQT0gaub — Max Darrow (@MaxDarrowKGUN) December 25, 2016

The group of four seen by everybody, having a blast on the mountain, including quite the snowball fight.