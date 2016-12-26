People enjoy a white Christmas up on Mt. Lemmon

Max Darrow
10:05 PM, Dec 25, 2016
10:11 PM, Dec 25, 2016

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Though Tucson didn't have a White Christmas -- people didn't have to drive far to get a little taste of the snow. The road up to Mt. Lemmon was closed because of icy conditions until about 2:00 p.m., when vehicles with four-wheel drive were allowed up the mountain.

Many people up the mountain off the different pullouts spent their afternoon playing in the snow, taking pictures of the snow, and enjoying a chilly Christmas in the Catalinas. 

One group of people decided to drive up the mountain on a spur the moment decision after they woke up and saw the snow-capped peaks. Two of the people in the group in town from San Diego. They explained the last thing they thought they'd have is a White Christmas.

"No, I didn't, I had no idea," Amanda Nettleton said. "We didn't really plan on coming up here," Leomar Alviz said. "It was just last minute, because we saw snow."

The group of four seen by everybody, having a blast on the mountain, including quite the snowball fight.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

