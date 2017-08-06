Pence slams report on possible 2020 presidential groundwork

Catherine Lucey
9:08 AM, Aug 6, 2017

Republican Vice Presidential candidate Mike Pence delivers a speech on the third day of the Republican National Convention on July 20, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump received the number of votes needed to secure the party's nomination. An estimated 50,000 people are expected in Cleveland, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. The four-day Republican National Convention kicked off on July 18. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

Copyright Getty Images

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) - Vice President Mike Pence is pushing back against a news report suggesting he is laying groundwork for a possible presidential bid in 2020 if President Donald Trump does not run.

Pence says Sunday's story in The New York Times is "disgraceful and offensive."

Pence says in a statement released by the White House that his team will "focus all our efforts to advance the president's agenda and see him re-elected in 2020."

The report details efforts of several Republicans. It notes Pence's busy political schedule and active fundraising, though it also says unnamed advisers have signaled that he'd only run if Trump doesn't.

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway is also dismissing the report and says Pence is readying to run in 2020 alongside Trump.

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top