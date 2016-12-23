Pedestrian struck at Park and Benson Highway

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A pedestrian was struck at Park Avenue and Benson Highway according to the Tucson Police Department.

The pedestrian, an adult male, has life threatening injuries.

The roads are closed. Avoid the area if possible.