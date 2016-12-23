Pedestrian struck at Park and Benson Highway

Partly cloudy
TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A pedestrian was struck at Park Avenue and Benson Highway according to the Tucson Police Department.
The pedestrian, an adult male, has life threatening injuries.
Park/Benson collision UPDATE: Adult male pedestrian has life-threatening injuries. Detectives enroute. Park/Benson is CLOSED. No ETA.— Sgt. Kimberly Bay (@sgtkbay) December 23, 2016
The roads are closed. Avoid the area if possible.
Another look at the Park/Benson intersection where a serious injury collision involving a pedestrian happened. @kgun9 pic.twitter.com/xVtQfivmFE— Max Darrow (@MaxDarrowKGUN) December 23, 2016
