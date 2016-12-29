Pedestrian dies after being hit by truck

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Pima County Sheriff's deputies say a pedestrian died Wednesday morning after being hit by a truck in a Circle K parking lot.

The pedestrian has been identified as 92-year-old Jose Lopez.

Deputy Ryan Inglett said the wreck was at a store at 2840 W. Los Reales Road.

Lopez was walking in the parking lot when he fell in front of a truck. The driver of the truck was unaware that the man was in front of his vehicle and began driving away.

The driver of the vehicle cooperated with authorities. He did not show signs of impairment and is not facing any charges at this time.

Lopez was transported to Banner UMC where he was pronounced deceased.