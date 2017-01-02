PCSD investigating mobile home fire

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a mobile home fire from Sunday night, according to a news release from the Avra Valley Fire District.

Just after 5 p.m. units from AVFD and the Picture Rocks Fire District responded to the fire in the area of Amway and Manville Road.

As firefighters arrived they observed heavy smoke and fire coming from multiple rooms of the trailer.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire in 20 minutes after arriving on scene.

There were no injuries reported to residents or firefighters on scene.

No one was displaced as a result of the fire.

AVFD says the estimated damages are around $15,000.