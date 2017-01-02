PCSD investigating mobile home fire

$15,000 in estimated damages

Seth Pines
9:25 PM, Jan 1, 2017
9:27 PM, Jan 1, 2017
AVRA VALLEY FIRE DISTRICT

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a mobile home fire from Sunday night, according to a news release from the Avra Valley Fire District. 

Just after 5 p.m. units from AVFD and the Picture Rocks Fire District responded to the fire in the area of Amway and Manville Road.

As firefighters arrived they observed heavy smoke and fire coming from multiple rooms of the trailer. 

Crews were able to extinguish the fire in 20 minutes after arriving on scene. 

There were no injuries reported to residents or firefighters on scene. 

No one was displaced as a result of the fire. 

AVFD says the estimated damages are around $15,000.

 

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top