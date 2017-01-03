OVPD looking for bike thief from Christmas

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN9-TV) - The Oro Valley Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a bike thief from early Christmas morning.

OVPD says just before 3 a.m. a thin man wearing all black broke out a front window to the Trek Bicycle Store, located in the 7600 block of North Oracle Road.

Police say the man stole a Trek dual sport motorized bicycle valued at $3000 and rode south from the store on the bicycle.

The bicycle is described as matte black in color with red decals.

Police say an additional $1000 in damage was done to the store as a result of the burglary.

Anyone with information on the man's identity is asked to call 520-229-4900, 911 or 88-crime.