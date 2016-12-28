OVPD investigating credit card theft

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN9-TV) - The Oro Valley Police Department is working to identify a man suspected of credit card theft.

On December 9, a woman reported her wallet stolen.

A short time later her credit cards were used at a Target.

The suspect is described as an African-American male in his 20s or 30s.

He was last seen wearing a black hat, a black and white striped shirt and blue jeans.

If you know this person or have any information about this case you are asked to call 520-229-4900, 88-CRIME or 911.