Officials asking for public's opinion on proposed Sonoran Corridor

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - State and Federal federal officials want to know the public's opinion on the proposed Sonoran Corridor.

The corridor will connect Interstate 10 and Interstate 19 south of Tucson International Airport.

The Arizona Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration are holding two public meetings.

The first meeting is Wednesday, June 7 at the Radisson Hotel located at 4550 S. Palo Verde Road.

The second meeting is Thursday, June 8, at the Santa Cruz Valley United Methodist Church located at 70 E. Sahuarita Road.

Both meetings are from 5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

The meetings give the public an opportunity to ask questions and offer comments and concerns about the corridor's potential locations as well as environmental considerations.