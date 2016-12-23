Deputy-involved shooting reported near I-10 and Ruthrauff

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Pima County Sheriff's deputies responded to a deputy-involved shooting on the northwest side on Thursday.

According to Deputy Ryan Inglett with PCSD, it happened near I-10 and Ruthrauff.

Authorities say it started when deputies responded to a strong-arm style robbery at 2 p.m. where a bike was stolen from a child in the 1600 block of W. Gleaming Moon Lane.

The male suspect pushed the child to the ground according to deputies.

Deputies located the suspect's vehicle near I-10 and El Camino Del Cerro and attempted a traffic stop.

Two suspects, a male and female, fled into a desert area near the Santa Cruz wash and the man pointed a handgun at deputies and fired an unknown number of shots.

A deputy fired at least one shot in response.

Both the male and female suspects have been detained.

Air patrol, K9 units, Tucson Police, Marana Police and Highway Patrol all assisted in the search for the suspects.

According to authorities, these suspects are connected to other incidents within Pima County and Marana jurisdictions.