Newborn baby girl abandoned in Tempe shopping cart

TEMPE, AZ - Police are investigating why a newborn baby girl was abandoned in Tempe on Sunday night.

According to police, the girl was found shortly before 8 p.m. in a parking lot near Apache Boulevard and Dorsey Lane in Tempe.

Tempe police say a person walking through the area reported the information to a store manager, who then found the girl. The baby was wrapped in a blanket and was placed inside a backpack. The backpack was inside a shopping cart.

The baby was taken to a hospital where she was found to be in good health.

Police are trying to identify the baby and are asking for help from the community. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Tempe police at (480) 350-8311.

As a reminder: Hospitals and fire departments are considered safe havens; a person who drops off an unharmed newborn baby at a safe haven provider will not face criminal charges, according to state law.