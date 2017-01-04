New contract approved for Pima County Administrator

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors has approved a new employment contract for county Administrator Chuck Huckelberry.

The new four year contract includes an $8,000 increase in Huckelberry’s base salary from $280,000 to $288,000 per year.

Supervisors Ally Miller and Steve Christy expressed concern about the new contract and increased pay for the longtime county administrator.

“I was hoping [Huckelberry] would take advantage of this time to retire, it’d be an ideal time to do it, we could have smooth transition with a fresh, clean, slate, fresh set of eyes in our community, in the county administrator capacity, for whatever reason he chose not to do that,” Christy said.

The contract was ultimately approved 3 to 2. Supporting supervisors say Huckelberry has performed well in bringing new jobs to Pima County.