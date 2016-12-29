Motorist hospitalized after rollover

Phil Villarreal, Mac Colson
12:09 PM, Dec 28, 2016
6:32 PM, Dec 28, 2016

KGUN

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A motorist was transported to the hospital Wednesday after suffering a rollover on the westside.

According to Tucson Fire, the 77-year-old driver was the only person involved in the wreck in the 2200 block of West Anklam.

The initial investigation indicates that a medical issue caused the crash.

Speed and impairment were not factors in the accident.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt according to Sgt. Kimberly Bay with Tucson Police Department. 

Westbound Anklam will be closed for several hours.

