Motorist hospitalized after rollover

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A motorist was transported to the hospital Wednesday after suffering a rollover on the westside.

According to Tucson Fire, the 77-year-old driver was the only person involved in the wreck in the 2200 block of West Anklam.

The initial investigation indicates that a medical issue caused the crash.

Speed and impairment were not factors in the accident.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt according to Sgt. Kimberly Bay with Tucson Police Department.

Westbound Anklam will be closed for several hours.