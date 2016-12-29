Motorist hospitalized after rollover

Mostly cloudy
TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A motorist was transported to the hospital Wednesday after suffering a rollover on the westside.
According to Tucson Fire, the 77-year-old driver was the only person involved in the wreck in the 2200 block of West Anklam.
The initial investigation indicates that a medical issue caused the crash.
Speed and impairment were not factors in the accident.
The driver was not wearing a seatbelt according to Sgt. Kimberly Bay with Tucson Police Department.
Westbound Anklam will be closed for several hours.
TPD working a single vehicle collision with life-threatening injuries on Anklam at LaCholla. WB Anklam CLOSED for several hours. Dets enrt. pic.twitter.com/L2CyNoZiS2— Sgt. Kimberly Bay (@sgtkbay) December 28, 2016
