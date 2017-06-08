Motorist critically injured in 5-car wreck

Phil Villarreal
1:03 PM, Jun 8, 2017
40 mins ago

KGUN 9 On Your Side
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN9-TV) - A motorist was critically injured Thursday in a 5-car wreck on northbound Interstate 19 in Green Valley.

According to Green Valley Fire chief Chuck Wunder, the accident involved a tractor-trailer near the Esperanza exit.

In addition to the victim in critical condition, four other motorists were injured.

Traffic was restricted to the left lane, causing backups.

