'Morning Mix' hosts share their joy for radio

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Bobby Rich, Greg Curtis and Mrs. Grant, who host "The Morning Mix" radio show, sat down with KGUN9 reporter Alexa Liacko to talk about their love for bringing humor and news to listeners weekday mornings.

The show airs from 5 to 9 a.m. weekdays on KGUN9 sister station 94.9 Mix-FM. Rich, who has hosted the show since 1993, has announced he will leave the show and begin a 3-7 p.m. program called "Bobby Rich Celebrates Tucson," starting Tuesday.

Curtis and Grant will continue morning host duties.

