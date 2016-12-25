More than 2K without power in Tucson

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - More than 2,000 customers are without power in Tucson, according to the Tucson Electric Power outage map.

The biggest outage is in the area of South Pantano Road and East 22nd Street.

More than 2,000 customers are without power. 2,379 customers in the area have had their power restored.

TEP says the outage was reported just after 3 p.m. They plan to have power restored by 8 p.m. in the area.

82 customers are without power in the area of West Speedway Boulevard and North Cuesta Avenue.

The outage was reported just after 4:30 p.m. It is yet to be determined when crews expect to have power restored in the area.

174 customers in the area of West Sweetwater Drive and North Camino De Oeste are without power.

Crews do not yet know when power will be restored in the area.

Stay with KGUN9 and KGUN9.com for updates on the outages.