Marana police arrest burglary suspects

Phil Villarreal
10:33 AM, Dec 29, 2016
Marana Police say Andrea Enriquez, 23, and Austin Irwin, 20, face charges of burglary, credit card theft, identity theft and possession of a dangerous drug.

Marana Police Department

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Marana police arrested two burglary suspects.

The duo is allegedly responsible for multiple burglaries in the Continental Ranch area Wednesday. Police arrested them in the 7800 block of North Silverbell Road.

 

 

