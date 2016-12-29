Marana police arrest burglary suspects

Mostly cloudy
TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Marana police arrested two burglary suspects.
Police say Andrea Enriquez, 23, and Austin Irwin, 20, face charges of burglary, credit card theft, identity theft and possession of a dangerous drug.
The duo is allegedly responsible for multiple burglaries in the Continental Ranch area Wednesday. Police arrested them in the 7800 block of North Silverbell Road.