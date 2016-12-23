Man on probation convicted of possession of a deadly weapon

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A man who was in possession of deadly weapons while on probation has been convicted, according to a news release from the Pima County Attorney's Office.

Authorities say on December 14 Matthew Ryan Long was convicted of three counts of Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Prohibited Possessor.

The attorney's office says while Long was on probation, officers were called to his home regarding a man with a gun.

As police arrived, they found a handgun on the kitchen counter, a rifle and an AK-47 in the bedroom.

Authorities say Long told police that he possessed the handgun that night, and admitted that he was the owner and had control of the three firearms.

Long had been on probation for a previous felony conviction and did not have his rights restored, according to authorities.

A sentencing hearing for Long is scheduled for January 23, 2017.