Authorities searching for escaped inmate

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Deputies from the Pima County Sheriff's Department are searching for 23-year-old Noah Pizano after he escaped from the Pima County Adult Detention Complex just before 1 p.m.

Authorities responded to the jail at 1270 West Silverlake Road for a report of an escaped inmate.

Pizano is described as a Hispanic man with a neck tattoo.

He is 5'9" in height and weighs 130 pounds.

Pizano has black curly hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and dark blue jeans.

He was being held on multiple misdemeanor warrants including drug paraphernalia, false reporting and a felony warrant for organized retail theft.

Pizano was booked into the jail on Monday night.

PCSD and Tucson police are searching for Pizano in the neighborhoods surrounding the jail.

The public is asked to avoid this area.

If anyone has contact or has seen Pizano, you are urged to call 9-1-1 immediately.