TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Before you head out on a summer road trip you may want to do a quick tire check before you leave the driveway.

According to the Car Care Council, a four-step tire check could prevent you from having to worry about a flat tire in the middle of a trip.

The steps are:

Check that all tires, including the spare, are inflated to recommended pressure levels. Check tire tread depth with a penny test -- if you see Lincoln's head above the tread, then it is time for new tires. Check for irregular wear as uneven wear indicated a need for wheel alignment. Check tired for cuts, bruises, bulges, bald spots, or other irregularities that can lead to a flat tire.

Executive Director of Car Care Council, Rich White says AAA will respond to more than 7 million calls for stranded motorists this summer and "a good portion of those vehicle troubles will be tire related," he said.

For more information on tire safety and maintenance, click here.

For service interval schedules, questions to ask a technician, and other helpful auto care information you can view the Car Care Council's free digital Car Care Guide here.