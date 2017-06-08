Lost valet ticket leads to stolen car

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Pima County Sheriff's Department deputies are looking for two people suspected of car theft.

On April 24, deputies located a car stolen out of the Tohono O'Odham Police Department's jurisdiction.

The car stopped at a Circle K located at 5818 South Palo Verde Road.

A man and a woman got out of the car and entered the store.

Deputies went into the store and found that both suspects had fled through the back exit.

After further investigation, deputies learned the owner of the car had lost a valet ticket at Desert Diamond Casino and the vehicle was claimed by someone else.

The first suspect is a bald Hispanic man, about 5'11" with a heavy build.

The second suspect is a Hispanic woman, about 5'5" with long black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.