Little Red School celebrated its 95th year

Little Red School faculty, parents and students celebrated today by sliding into 95 years of the school's anniversary.

The school's principal and board members celebrated by unveiling a new playground for the students equipped with multiple slides and swings.

"Well since the last one was so small I used to just stand around and watch everybody else play but now I think it will be a lot more fun for me," said Sofia Varelia, a student.

The principal says the school opened in 1921 and there was one room and one teacher teaching kindergarten through 8th-grade students. As it grew over the years, there are now 13 teachers and over 200 students. "It is constantly growing and we have a lot of people from Nogales that want to bring their kids out here because they feel it is a better school experience," said School Board President Robert Noon. One of the school's biggest accomplishments was adding zSpace, a 3-D virtual STEAM education into the curriculum. The principal says the key to the school's success is the community. "It is a very loving community, very family oriented, family board members our wonderful board members," said Kathy Romero. "Our three board members have been 20 plus years as part of our board so it is knowing that they are having the kids in the best interest." Noon says down the road with the increase in student enrollment.. they hope to build a high school for the district.

NOGALES, Ariz. (KGUN9-TV) -