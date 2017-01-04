Law waives some MVD fees for survivors of military killed in the line of duty

Cloudy
State lawmakers are giving families of military members killed in the line of duty a break at the Motor Vehicle Division.
A new law that went into effect January 1, removes the vehicle registration fee and the Vehicle License Tax for one vehicle registered to a surviving spouse or dependent.
The tax break is renewable on an annual basis.
But, a spouse who remarries will loose the exemption.
For more information, you can visit the ADOT website.