Law waives some MVD fees for survivors of military killed in the line of duty

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KGUN9-TV) - State lawmakers are giving families of military members killed in the line of duty a break at the Motor Vehicle Division.

A new law that went into effect January 1, removes the vehicle registration fee and the Vehicle License Tax for one vehicle registered to a surviving spouse or dependent.

The tax break is renewable on an annual basis.

But, a spouse who remarries will loose the exemption.

For more information, you can visit the ADOT website.