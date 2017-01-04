Law waives some MVD fees for survivors of military killed in the line of duty

Mac Colson
5:12 PM, Jan 3, 2017
3 hours ago

State lawmakers are giving families of military members killed in the line of duty a break at the Motor Vehicle Division.

KGUN

A new law that went into effect January 1, removes the vehicle registration fee and the Vehicle License Tax for one vehicle registered to a surviving spouse or dependent. 

The tax break is renewable on an annual basis. 

But, a spouse who remarries will loose the exemption. 

For more information, you can visit the ADOT website. 

