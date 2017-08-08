'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword' rides to home video

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Here are this week's hottest home video releases:

Big Little Lies

Adapted from the Liane Moriarty novel, this HBO miniseries explores the hidden angst and rivalries among a group of mothers in upper-class suburbia. Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley make up the dynamite cast, which executes a dynamic script about a murder that the women are hiding information about. The series is available digitally on iTunes, Vudu and other streaming services.

Everything, Everything

Amandla Stenberg plays a teen with a medical condition that confines her to her home, and Nick Robinson is her next-door neighbor who is determined to break up her isolation and start up a romance. The adaptation of Nicola Yoon's novel tells a serviceable coming-of-age tale, which is more enjoyable if you can get past the stiff, predictable writing. Extras include deleted scenes and a featurette about the love story.

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

Charlie Hunnam plays a young King Arthur in this Guy Ritchie-directed mystical take on the legend, which stars Jude Law as a tyrant Arthur seeks to overthrow, and Eric Bana plays Arthur's father. Riveting action scenes help the tired story rise above its tropes, allowing Ritchie and company to add something new to the mythos. Extras include featurettes on Hunnam's performance, the visual effects, cast interviews, locations and stunts.