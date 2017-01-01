Kids celebrate "Happy Noon Year" at children's museum

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - While many of us can stay up until midnight to celebrate the New Year, some kids may be too tired to ring in the new year.

Children's Museum Tucson opened their doors Saturday to host "Happy Noon Year."

The event counted down until noon instead of the traditional midnight so children could celebrate.

"Happy noon year is always one of our best celebrated and attended events because parents like the concept and there's usually not much going on on New Year's Eve," Autumn Rentmeester, the museum's director of development told KGUN9. " This gives them something to do and still gets them home in time with all their wiggles out."

Kids were also treated to a sparkling cider toast to cap off the countdown.