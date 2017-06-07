Interactive forums to help find next TUSD superintendent

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Tucson's largest school district wants the public to weigh in on its nationwide search for its next superintendent. Three community forums are scheduled on Thursday. The job posting will close June 30th so I'm told this entire process is expected to extend beyond the start of the school year.



Meantime, the person leading the search process is former Flowing Wells Superintendent Nic Clement, who has been hired as a short-term independent consultant. Clement is building a profile of the ideal candidate. He's already met with hundreds of stakeholders, such as parents, teachers, and the business community. The information he gathers, including at the forums, will be analyzed by a Northern Arizona University researcher and then presented to the board.



He say he's trying to make the whole process transparent and so far stakeholders have emphasized two qualities. "Spends time talking to teachers and supports staff and the kids. They want that visible leader. They want someone who has a strong record (in another district) in raising the needle in student achievement for all kids."



The district is holding the three "interactive" forums held in a 2-hour roundtable format. They're taking place in the building where the Governing Board meetings are scheduled -- the Duffy Community Center on 5th street. The times are 10am, 1pm and 5pm.



Clement says he's keeping information he receives confidential and you can email him at clementn53@gmail.com.



