TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Looking for a job? Hundreds of Tucson jobs are up for grabs on Tuesday, June 6 at a Jobertising.com's Career Fair.

The job fair will be taking place at JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort & Spa located at 3800 W. Starr Pass Blvd.

The fair will take place between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Recruiters will be hiring on the spot, so job seekers are encouraged to arrive early and to bring plenty of resumes.

Featured Companies/Exhibitors include: Dun & Bradstreet, AAA Arizona, C3 Customer Contact Channels, Pima Federal Credit Union, Afni, Agero, Sunnyside Unified School District, American National, Jim Click Automotive, Cyracom Language Solutions, Caption Call, HDS Truck Driver Training, JW Starr Pass Resort & Spa and many more.

Attendance is free for job seekers and you can RSVP for free online.