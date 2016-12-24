How to get your package delivered by Christmas

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - The United States Postal Service expects to deliver about 16 billion cards, letters and packages nationwide this holiday season.

"It's the Super Bowl and we are in the final last few days, which I am kind of happy because it is very hectic, but it's exciting too," said Amber Underwood, a USPS postal carrier in Tucson.

Underwood says during the holidays she makes three trips and delivers nearly 100 packages a day.

"It is very hectic, but it is very fun," she said.

A USPS spokesperson says this year in Tucson has been the busiest yet with a 20 percent increase in package volume compared to last year.

If you still haven't mailed off your package yet, she says you can still get your package delivered by Christmas by using the priority mail express option.

USPS has an app for smartphones that can track your package as well.

If you plan to go to the post office tomorrow, be sure to check its hours.