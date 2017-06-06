Hospital, food bank team for food drive

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Carondelet St. Mary's Hospital Tucson is helping the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona stock up its shelves for the hot summer months.

Three in five students in Arizona rely on free or reduced lunch programs in school, and now that school is out, not all students can get the nutrition they need.

Teaming for the 2017 Cereal Drive, the organizations are looking to help the food bank feed those in need throughout the summer and rest of the year.

Carondelet is matching donations dollar-for-dollar up to $100,000.

Donations can be dropped off at any Carondelet hospital until June 9th. Just walk them in, or donate online. To donate online, click HERE.