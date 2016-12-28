Home invasions decreasing in Tucson

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - This holiday season police and sheriff departments send out warnings to people about securing their home and not becoming a victim of burglary or home invasion, but despite the increased warnings the numbers show home invasions in Tucson and nationwide are falling.

According to data provided by the Tucson Police Department, 2016 is on track to have the fewest home invasion robberies since at least 2013.



TPD records show the number of home invasions as a percentage of total home robberies is dropping, too.

61% in 2014.

58% in 2015.

58% through October of this year.

The trend mirrors a drop in home robberies nationwide: from 2011 through last year an 11% drop in reported crimes, according to records compiled by the FBI.

Tucson police say the lower numbers aren’t a reason for people to let their guard down.

Burglaries and robberies are what police call a 'crime of opportunity:' someone sees what they want and takes it.

Police recommend double checking locks on doors and windows, making sure porch lights work and are set to timers, stopping newspaper or mail delivery while you’re away on vacation, and keeping an eye out for suspicious cars or people around your home.