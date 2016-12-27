With the holidays coming to an end, many people are busy with their holiday cleanup.

Electronics are a hot buy every year but with these televisions, game consoles and computers many people forget to stay protected.

Sergeant Bay with the Tucson Police Department says the best thing people can do to not lure in any thieves is to break down boxes, put them into recycling bins and make sure not to put them out on the curb until the day of your trash pickup.

If you have a real Christmas tree to get rid of you can now recycle them throughout Tucson and Oro Valley with the treecycle program

Carrell Swearingen says his family took their Christmas tree down right after the holiday because it was too dry.

"We had to get rid of it before there was any fire danger," says Swearingen.

Once you recycle the tree, the City of Tucson grinds it into wood chips.

People can then pick up the wood chips at various locations throughout Tucson.

